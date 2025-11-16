SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases 321 Shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. IMA Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 178,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,999,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,434,000 after buying an additional 835,651 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 25.3% during the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 114,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,822,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 6.3% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on LHX. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $318.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.63.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $289.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $193.09 and a fifty-two week high of $308.12. The stock has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $290.17 and a 200-day moving average of $266.82.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 7.94%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 51.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total value of $23,231,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 145,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,747,282.20. This represents a 36.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

