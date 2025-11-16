SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Buys 517 Shares of Hershey Company (The) $HSY

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 59.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth $36,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $179.36 on Friday. Hershey Company has a one year low of $140.13 and a one year high of $208.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.24.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. Hershey had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.91%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total value of $281,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 56,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,654,698.88. The trade was a 2.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “mixed” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hershey from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $188.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hershey

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.