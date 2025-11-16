SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Pony AI Inc. – Sponsored ADR $PONY

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Pony AI Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PONY – Free Report) by 776.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,580 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pony AI were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pony AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. bought a new stake in Pony AI in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pony AI during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Pony AI in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Washington University purchased a new stake in shares of Pony AI in the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PONY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pony AI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Pony AI from $29.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pony AI in a research report on Sunday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pony AI in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Pony AI in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.42.

Pony AI Stock Performance

Shares of Pony AI stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average is $15.95. Pony AI Inc. – Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $24.92.

About Pony AI

Pony AI Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

