SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,604 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. $COKE

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 1,587.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COKE. CW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.7% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.9% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 8.2% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on COKE. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Consolidated has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Down 1.2%

COKE stock opened at $159.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.06 and a 200 day moving average of $125.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.21 and a 52 week high of $162.43.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is presently 14.25%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

