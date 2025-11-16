Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $327,000 in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. $FSCO

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Andina Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in FS Credit Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. 36.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSCO opened at $6.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.10. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $7.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.0678 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

