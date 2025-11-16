Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $327,000 in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. $FSCO

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Andina Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in FS Credit Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. 36.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
FS Credit Opportunities Price Performance
FSCO opened at $6.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.10. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $7.65.
FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement
FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile
FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than FS Credit Opportunities
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Meta’s Pain May Be Your Gain: Is This a Rare Buying Window?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 3 Under-the-Radar AI Stocks to Buy on the Dip
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Your Thanksgiving Playbook: 3 Stocks Set to Benefit From Football Fever
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.