ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Masco Corporation $MAS

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,641 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Masco by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,092,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,883,985,000 after purchasing an additional 984,403 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,159,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,889 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Masco by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,882,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,972,000 after buying an additional 155,351 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Masco by 6.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,311,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,351,000 after buying an additional 206,311 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Masco by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,535,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,291,000 after buying an additional 71,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Masco in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Masco and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 82,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $6,304,476.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 39,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,073.52. The trade was a 67.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 2,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $181,401.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,126.32. This trade represents a 16.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masco Stock Down 1.8%

MAS stock opened at $60.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.37 and a 200-day moving average of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. Masco Corporation has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $83.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,317.38% and a net margin of 10.89%.The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-3.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.79%.

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.