Profund Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 777 Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. $ASR

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 777 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 494.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 13,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 10.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ASR opened at $299.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $318.08 and its 200-day moving average is $319.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $249.21 and a 12-month high of $360.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste ( NYSE:ASR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.26 by ($1.42). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 31.96%.The business had revenue of $475.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.91 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. will post 23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a $8.1473 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 263.0%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste’s payout ratio is 200.48%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ASR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $305.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

