Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Friday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Privia Health Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

PRVA stock opened at $23.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 180.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.79. Privia Health Group has a 1-year low of $18.77 and a 1-year high of $26.51.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 0.89%.The business had revenue of $213.61 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Privia Health Group will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 1st quarter worth $45,207,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 180.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,633,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,112,000 after buying an additional 1,693,870 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Privia Health Group in the first quarter worth about $26,899,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,098,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,263,000 after acquiring an additional 607,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 59.6% in the third quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 863,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,492,000 after acquiring an additional 322,426 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

