Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Increases Stock Position in Service Corporation International $SCI

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its holdings in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Service Corporation International were worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCI. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Service Corporation International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,024,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,174,000 after buying an additional 9,342 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Corporation International by 2.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 345,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,738,000 after buying an additional 7,802 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Service Corporation International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 622,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,661,000 after acquiring an additional 9,821 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Service Corporation International by 12.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 74,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 8,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Service Corporation International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 503,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,387,000 after acquiring an additional 12,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Service Corporation International in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Service Corporation International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Service Corporation International from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Service Corporation International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Service Corporation International news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total value of $199,636.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Sumner J. Waring III sold 30,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $2,519,142.00. Following the sale, the president owned 295,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,542,262.88. The trade was a 9.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 68,432 shares of company stock worth $5,634,588 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Service Corporation International Price Performance

Shares of Service Corporation International stock opened at $79.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Service Corporation International has a 12 month low of $71.75 and a 12 month high of $89.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.68.

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Service Corporation International had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 12.46%.The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Service Corporation International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Service Corporation International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.800-3.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Service Corporation International will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Corporation International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Service Corporation International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.66%.

About Service Corporation International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

