Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Has $4.19 Million Holdings in Aramark $ARMK

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,942 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey's holdings in Aramark were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 40,750.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 160.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Aramark by 241.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in Aramark during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1,323.1% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARMK shares. Wall Street Zen cut Aramark from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Aramark in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Baird R W raised shares of Aramark from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Aramark from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Aramark from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $46.20.

Aramark Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $38.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.24. Aramark has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $44.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Aramark Profile

(Free Report)

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

