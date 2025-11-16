PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. $CBSH

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,823 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Commerce Bancshares worth $14,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 85.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 55.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $53.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.53. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.64 and a fifty-two week high of $72.75.

Commerce Bancshares’s stock is going to split on Tuesday, December 2nd. The 1.05-1 split was recently announced. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, December 1st.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.03). Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 26.48%.The firm had revenue of $448.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CBSH shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.29.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Further Reading

