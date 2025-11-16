PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Copart, Inc. $CPRT

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,355 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $12,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,063.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its stake in Copart by 83.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

CPRT stock opened at $41.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.57. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.58 and a 12-month high of $64.38.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CPRT. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Copart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. HSBC set a $62.00 target price on shares of Copart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays set a $32.00 price target on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,283 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $1,087,635.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,360.28. This trade represents a 43.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 228,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $10,879,053.60. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

