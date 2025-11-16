PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $9.64 Million Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $9,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KVUE. CWM LLC grew its stake in Kenvue by 17.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 54,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 28,941 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kenvue by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,646,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners set a $22.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Rothschild Redb raised Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.23.

Kenvue stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average of $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $25.17.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 9.55%.The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Kenvue’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.67%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

