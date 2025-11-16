PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $9.36 Million Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,966 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $9,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 4,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 41,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 36,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 37,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,017,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 23.1% in the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 0.6%

MTD stock opened at $1,404.27 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $946.69 and a twelve month high of $1,471.06. The company has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,334.60 and its 200-day moving average is $1,249.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $11.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.62 by $0.53. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 476.07% and a net margin of 21.46%.The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Mettler-Toledo International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 12.680-12.880 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 42.050-42.250 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,406.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 474 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,433.57, for a total transaction of $679,512.18. Following the transaction, the director owned 311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,840.27. This trade represents a 60.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,455.52, for a total transaction of $2,758,210.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,696,789.76. This represents a 26.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,549 shares of company stock valued at $16,736,223. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

