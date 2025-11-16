PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $13.92 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF $EVTR

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR – Free Report) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,644 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.60% of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF worth $13,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,160,000 after acquiring an additional 147,117 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 37.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

EVTR stock opened at $51.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.01. Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $52.14.

About Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF

The Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (EVTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to invest in USD-denominated, investment grade securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund aims to maintain an average weighted maturity between five and ten years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.