PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in MSCI Inc $MSCI

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $9,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in MSCI by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 101,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,690,000 after buying an additional 18,945 shares during the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 6.7% in the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the second quarter worth about $611,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 47.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 26.8% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Stock Performance

NYSE:MSCI opened at $564.71 on Friday. MSCI Inc has a one year low of $486.73 and a one year high of $642.45. The firm has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $564.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $563.11.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $793.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.87 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 110.94% and a net margin of 40.03%.The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 45.63%.

MSCI announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MSCI. Raymond James Financial raised shares of MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $588.00 to $611.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on MSCI from $700.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded MSCI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $655.90.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

