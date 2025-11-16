Packaging Corporation of America $PKG Position Increased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 19.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 5.3% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Corporation of America

In other Packaging Corporation of America news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total transaction of $5,399,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 437,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,460,526.66. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America Price Performance

NYSE PKG opened at $197.55 on Friday. Packaging Corporation of America has a 1 year low of $172.71 and a 1 year high of $250.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 10.18%.The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.400 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PKG shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $262.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Zacks Research cut shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Corporation of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.17.

Packaging Corporation of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

