Organon & Co. $OGN Stake Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 117.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,306,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 706,873 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.50% of Organon & Co. worth $12,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 216,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 88,454 shares during the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $465,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 19.0% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 315,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 50,393 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in Organon & Co. by 109.1% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 90,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 47,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the first quarter valued at $946,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Organon & Co. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded Organon & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Organon & Co. Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE:OGN opened at $7.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $17.23.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 143.47% and a net margin of 7.95%.During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Organon & Co. has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 4.17%.

About Organon & Co.

(Free Report)

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.