Option Care Health, Inc. $OPCH Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,334 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OPCH. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Option Care Health by 1,492.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 186.6% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OPCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Option Care Health in a report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Option Care Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Option Care Health Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $28.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.60. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $35.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Option Care Health

In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $987,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 413,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,739,872.20. This represents a 10.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Norman L. Wright bought 3,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $99,976.41. Following the purchase, the director owned 15,501 shares in the company, valued at $454,334.31. This represents a 28.21% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought a total of 97,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,614,816 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Option Care Health Profile

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.