NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Purchased by IMG Wealth Management Inc.

IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,766 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 267,959.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,976,521,000 after acquiring an additional 382,231,120 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,412,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896,735 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after buying an additional 103,889,872 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $15,089,414,000. Finally, Amundi increased its position in NVIDIA by 16.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,826,199,000 after buying an additional 18,733,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $5,758,241.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,828,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,182,656.26. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. President Capital upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.15.

NVIDIA stock opened at $190.17 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.95. The company has a market cap of $4.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.18, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

