NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Terra Alpha Investments LLC’s Largest Position

Terra Alpha Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 6.7% of Terra Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Terra Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the second quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $190.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.95. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $212.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock worth $583,143,187. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

