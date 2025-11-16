Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Cut to “Hold” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has C$25.00 price target on the solar energy provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of C$31.00.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Northland Power from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Northland Power from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northland Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.31.
Northland Power Stock Performance
Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The solar energy provider reported C($1.58) EPS for the quarter. Northland Power had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of C$559.39 million during the quarter.
About Northland Power
Northland Power develops, constructs, and operates maintainable infrastructure assets across a range of clean and green technologies, such as wind (offshore and onshore), solar, and supplying energy through a regulated utility. Offshore wind is expected to remain the company’s largest segment over the long term.
