NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.95, but opened at $2.24. NET Power shares last traded at $2.8650, with a volume of 1,080,545 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NPWR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NET Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised shares of NET Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NET Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.
NET Power Price Performance
NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $5.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $6.00. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NET Power Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at NET Power
In other news, major shareholder Cynda Beauchamp sold 18,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $73,369.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,847,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,876.50. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 8,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $33,908.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,838,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,354,612. This represents a 0.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,179,463 shares of company stock worth $8,639,384. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NET Power
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of NET Power by 2,113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 25,780 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in NET Power by 36.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 821,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 220,831 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NET Power in the third quarter worth $49,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in NET Power by 183.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 430,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 278,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in NET Power during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 53.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About NET Power
NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.
