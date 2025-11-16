NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.95, but opened at $2.24. NET Power shares last traded at $2.8650, with a volume of 1,080,545 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NPWR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NET Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised shares of NET Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NET Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Get NET Power alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NPWR

NET Power Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $617.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.72.

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $5.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $6.00. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NET Power Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at NET Power

In other news, major shareholder Cynda Beauchamp sold 18,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $73,369.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,847,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,876.50. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 8,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $33,908.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,838,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,354,612. This represents a 0.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,179,463 shares of company stock worth $8,639,384. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NET Power

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of NET Power by 2,113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 25,780 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in NET Power by 36.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 821,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 220,831 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NET Power in the third quarter worth $49,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in NET Power by 183.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 430,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 278,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in NET Power during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 53.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NET Power

(Get Free Report)

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NET Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NET Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.