National Pension Service Increases Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,755 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 65.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 290 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 604.9% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Illumina by 2,936.8% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 577 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILMN opened at $120.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.99. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.70 and a twelve month high of $153.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 28.93%. Illumina’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.750 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $122.13 per share, with a total value of $61,065.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 12,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,433.99. The trade was a 4.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ILMN. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Illumina from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

