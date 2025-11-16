National Pension Service Increases Stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. $FBIN

National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 262.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the first quarter valued at $267,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,855,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,598,000 after acquiring an additional 409,466 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,291,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,528,000 after acquiring an additional 260,218 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 64.2% in the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Insider Transactions at Fortune Brands Innovations

In other Fortune Brands Innovations news, CEO Nicholas I. Fink sold 1,522 shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $89,371.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 97,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,704,002.08. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:FBIN opened at $48.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $81.93. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.62.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 8.75%.Fortune Brands Innovations’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Innovations has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is 37.31%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

