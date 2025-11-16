National Pension Service Has $197,000 Stock Holdings in Carlyle Group Inc. $CG

National Pension Service increased its position in Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 340.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Carlyle Group were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth $236,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Carlyle Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 78,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,292,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,514 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth approximately $9,511,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carlyle Group alerts:

Carlyle Group Price Performance

CG stock opened at $53.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.96. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.01. Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.02 and a 52-week high of $69.85.

Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.51 million. Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 20.22%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carlyle Group

About Carlyle Group

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.