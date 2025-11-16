National Pension Service Grows Stock Position in Reliance, Inc. $RS

National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Reliance were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Reliance by 10.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Reliance by 2.6% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Reliance by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in Reliance by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Reliance by 46.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Stock Down 1.3%

Reliance stock opened at $269.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.75. Reliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.07 and a 12 month high of $347.43.

Reliance Announces Dividend

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). Reliance had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Reliance has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Reliance from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Reliance from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Research cut shares of Reliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Reliance in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Reliance from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.00.

About Reliance

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

