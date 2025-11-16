National Pension Service Boosts Holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS

National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 340.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 673.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 204.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 874.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 31.9% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of ELS opened at $62.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.80. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.15 and a 12-month high of $72.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Announces Dividend

Equity Lifestyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $393.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.39 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ELS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.14.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Featured Articles

