National Pension Service Acquires 1,095 Shares of Allegion PLC $ALLE

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 340.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Allegion were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Allegion by 12.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Allegion by 45.2% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 24,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC increased its position in Allegion by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Allegion by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 244,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,209,000 after purchasing an additional 84,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Trading Down 2.0%

NYSE:ALLE opened at $161.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Allegion PLC has a one year low of $116.57 and a one year high of $180.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.04.

Allegion Announces Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.09. Allegion had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Allegion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.200 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 27.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALLE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Allegion from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research downgraded Allegion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Allegion from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allegion

Allegion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.