Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Buys 6,794 Shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock

Donegal Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 6,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.74 per share, for a total transaction of $134,113.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,708,670 shares in the company, valued at $270,609,145.80. The trade was a 0.05% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 13th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 29,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.53 per share, for a total transaction of $566,370.00.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 7,297 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,459.02.

On Monday, November 10th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 8,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $154,880.00.

On Thursday, November 6th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 8,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.13 per share, for a total transaction of $153,040.00.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 8,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.71 per share, for a total transaction of $149,680.00.

On Friday, September 12th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 20,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.53 per share, with a total value of $390,600.00.

On Thursday, September 11th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 16,573 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $322,344.85.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 20,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $379,800.00.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 19,352 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.24 per share, with a total value of $372,332.48.

On Monday, September 8th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 19,025 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.10 per share, for a total transaction of $363,377.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DGICA opened at $19.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.95. Donegal Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.17 and a 52-week high of $21.12. The company has a market cap of $732.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Donegal Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $245.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.19 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Donegal Group, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DGICA. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Donegal Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Donegal Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,008,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,549,000 after purchasing an additional 39,181 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after buying an additional 25,259 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 33.0% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 356,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,132,000 after buying an additional 88,462 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 332,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 15,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Donegal Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 208,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 17,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

