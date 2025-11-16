Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 3,452 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,452 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $11,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 143,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,312,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total value of $878,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,955,627.60. This represents a 12.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

IQVIA stock opened at $221.06 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.65 and a 12 month high of $228.12. The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 8.07%.IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.850-11.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

