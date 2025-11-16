Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $11.68 Million Stock Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330,448 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $11,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADM opened at $58.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 52 week low of $40.98 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.75 and a 200-day moving average of $56.29.

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.96 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 1.33%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.27%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price (down from $61.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

