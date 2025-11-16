Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) by 378.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,381 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.10% of FTAI Aviation worth $11,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 159.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,347,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,658,000 after buying an additional 1,443,440 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the first quarter worth approximately $61,546,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the first quarter worth $44,412,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 601.8% in the 1st quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 450,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,050,000 after acquiring an additional 386,549 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at $41,789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FTAI Aviation

In other news, COO David Moreno acquired 4,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $153.89 per share, for a total transaction of $670,037.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 4,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,037.06. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

FTAI opened at $158.30 on Friday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12-month low of $75.06 and a 12-month high of $194.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.94.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $667.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.51 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 370.51% and a net margin of 20.82%.FTAI Aviation’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is currently 31.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded FTAI Aviation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered FTAI Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on FTAI Aviation from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Jones Trading initiated coverage on FTAI Aviation in a report on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.11.

FTAI Aviation Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

