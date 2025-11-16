Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $12,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth $46,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on IRM. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research raised Iron Mountain from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total value of $615,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 67,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,876,473.31. This trade represents a 8.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $7,102,593.75. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 226,681 shares of company stock worth $22,265,632 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.1%

Iron Mountain stock opened at $91.48 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $125.38. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 653.48 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.78 and its 200 day moving average is $98.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.80%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Iron Mountain has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.040-5.130 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.864 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 650.94%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Further Reading

