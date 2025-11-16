Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys Shares of 1,344,737 Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. $ESRT

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,344,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,879,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.80% of Empire State Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESRT. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 1,704.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 869.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESRT stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 1.76. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average of $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ESRT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Empire State Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

