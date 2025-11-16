Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 6,579 Shares of PTC Inc. $PTC

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of PTC worth $15,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PTC by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 18.5% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in PTC by 3.3% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 362,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,499,000 after buying an additional 11,616 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in PTC by 33.3% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 33,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bright Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,154,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on PTC from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $120.00 price target on shares of PTC and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of PTC from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of PTC from $231.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $179.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $199.07 and its 200-day moving average is $190.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.38 and a 52 week high of $219.69. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $893.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.05 million. PTC had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. PTC has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.820 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 6.490-8.950 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

