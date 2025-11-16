Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 55,632 Shares of Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR $QFIN

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,632 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.19% of Qfin worth $13,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QFIN. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. raised its stake in Qfin by 22.6% during the second quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 3,295,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,890,000 after acquiring an additional 606,446 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qfin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Panview Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Qfin by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panview Capital Ltd now owns 918,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,818,000 after purchasing an additional 363,316 shares during the last quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd increased its position in Qfin by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 1,024,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,428,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Qfin by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qfin alerts:

Qfin Stock Performance

Shares of Qfin stock opened at $22.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.39. Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $48.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.74 and its 200 day moving average is $34.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Qfin ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). Qfin had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 38.66%.The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QFIN. Zacks Research cut shares of Qfin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Qfin from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Qfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on QFIN

Qfin Profile

(Free Report)

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.