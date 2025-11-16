Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 13,215 Shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. $RJF

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,215 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $14,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 276,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James Financial in the second quarter worth about $482,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 10.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Raymond James Financial by 32.5% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 169,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,062,000 after buying an additional 41,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RJF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Raymond James Financial from $174.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Raymond James Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.20.

Raymond James Financial Stock Performance

Raymond James Financial stock opened at $158.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.57 and a 1-year high of $177.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.51 and its 200 day moving average is $159.38.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.28. Raymond James Financial had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 13.42%.The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Raymond James Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.44%.

Raymond James Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.