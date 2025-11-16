Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 37,419 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. $OWL

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,419 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 69,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,235,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth $667,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 528.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 99.4% in the second quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,790,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,402,000 after buying an additional 892,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OWL. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $23.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Oppenheimer set a $25.00 price target on Blue Owl Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE:OWL opened at $14.62 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $26.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $687.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.95 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 1.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,500.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

