Meredith Weil Sells 15,000 Shares of TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Stock

TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) CFO Meredith Weil sold 15,000 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 48,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,098.95. The trade was a 23.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $13.67 on Friday. TFS Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.25. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $85.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.36 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 10.67%. Research analysts predict that TFS Financial Corporation will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.3%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 353.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in TFS Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFS Financial in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFS Financial in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 260.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 913.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TFSL shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

