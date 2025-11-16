Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Shore Capital

Shore Capital assumed coverage on shares of Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a GBX 50 price target on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Marks Electrical Group from GBX 73 to GBX 51 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 50.50.
Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported GBX (0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. Marks Electrical Group had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 0.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marks Electrical Group will post 3.5523979 earnings per share for the current year.
Marks Electrical Group PLC, together with its subsidiary, engages in the supply of domestic electrical appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom. The company also provides removal and recycling of packaging; collection and recycling of old appliances; and extended warranties and installation services.
