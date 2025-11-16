LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 73,644 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $15,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LYB. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 159,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,257,000 after buying an additional 18,514 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 916,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,535,000 after purchasing an additional 27,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 37.8% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $45.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 58.84 and a beta of 0.87. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $85.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.57.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 0.74%.LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Kimberly A. Foley acquired 5,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $246,593.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 67,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,489.28. This trade represents a 9.13% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYB. Zacks Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.56.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

