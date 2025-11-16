Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $420,000 in Electromed, Inc. $ELMD

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Electromed at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electromed by 362.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 152,480 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Electromed by 25.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 267,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after buying an additional 53,872 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Electromed by 136.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 32,456 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Electromed by 246.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 23,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Electromed in the 1st quarter valued at $462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Electromed stock opened at $25.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.66 million, a PE ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 0.40. Electromed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.99.

In other Electromed news, Director Andrew Summers sold 62,561 shares of Electromed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $1,521,483.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,680.96. The trade was a 95.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ELMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Electromed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Electromed in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital set a $36.00 target price on shares of Electromed in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Electromed in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system for patients with compromised pulmonary functions, including bronchiectasis and cystic fibrosis, as well as neuromuscular conditions, such as cerebral palsy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; SmartVest SQL System; SmartVest Clearway System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to create oscillatory pressure on the chest wall; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology that allows data connection between physicians and patients to track therapy performance and collaborate in treatment decisions.

