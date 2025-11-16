Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target Raised to C$65.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Loblaw Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$61.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$234.00 to C$267.00 in a report on Monday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$134.50.

L stock opened at C$60.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.11. The firm has a market cap of C$71.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$56.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$148.86. Loblaw Companies has a 12-month low of C$43.32 and a 12-month high of C$60.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.5643 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

Loblaw is one of Canada’s largest grocery, pharmacy, and general merchandise retailers, operating the most expansive store footprint in Ontario and maintaining sizable presences in provinces like Quebec and British Columbia. Key grocery banners include Loblaw, No Frills, and Maxi, while its pharmaceutical operations are the product of its 2014 acquisition of Shoppers Drug Mart.

