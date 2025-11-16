Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,823,966 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 31,153 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $382,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 567,101 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $21,907,000 after acquiring an additional 232,091 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,101,190 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $119,799,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at $657,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 560.4% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 70,685 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 59,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LVS shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.50 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 0.4%

LVS stock opened at $65.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.18 and a 12 month high of $67.83.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 73.14%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 4th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

Insider Activity at Las Vegas Sands

In other news, EVP D. Zachary Hudson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $6,499,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,735 shares in the company, valued at $892,637.65. This represents a 87.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 360,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $22,698,000.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $126,218,200. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

