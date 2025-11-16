KBC Group NV Raises Stock Holdings in Markel Group Inc. $MKL

KBC Group NV increased its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Markel Group by 183.3% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Markel Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Markel Group by 166.7% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 32 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,930.50.

Markel Group Price Performance

MKL opened at $2,060.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,942.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,945.61. The firm has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.77. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,621.89 and a 1 year high of $2,109.91.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $30.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.77 by $8.13. Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 12.99%.The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.