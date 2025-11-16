KBC Group NV Raises Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. $EQH

KBC Group NV grew its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,104 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Equitable were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 592.6% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Equitable in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on EQH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Equitable from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Equitable from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Equitable from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Equitable in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.18.

Equitable Stock Down 1.3%

EQH stock opened at $44.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.75 and a 200-day moving average of $51.84. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.39 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Equitable had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a positive return on equity of 107.71%. Equitable’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 2,600 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total value of $134,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,411.86. The trade was a 9.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $332,642.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 75,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,051.02. This represents a 8.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 172,168 shares of company stock valued at $8,994,990 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.