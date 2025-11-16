KBC Group NV Purchases 137 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

KBC Group NV raised its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,764 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 8.3% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 415,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,990,000 after acquiring an additional 219,847 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $936,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 51.0% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 19,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter worth approximately $1,620,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.19, for a total value of $1,808,760.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,649,209.67. The trade was a 24.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 7,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.08, for a total transaction of $3,413,850.24. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,756.80. This trade represents a 27.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 32,002 shares of company stock valued at $14,295,857 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. Argus set a $540.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Quanta Services from $517.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $495.00 price target on Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $469.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $438.64.

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.3%

PWR opened at $428.34 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.08 and a 12 month high of $469.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $421.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.84. The company has a market cap of $63.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%.Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.330-10.830 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.93%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

