KBC Group NV Has $5.05 Million Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. $BFAM

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.07% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $5,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Future Fund LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $985,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $695,000. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 22,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BFAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $136.00 price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $108,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,245.48. The trade was a 3.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 0.5%

BFAM stock opened at $99.67 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.49 and a twelve month high of $132.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.04.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.25. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 6.34%.The firm had revenue of $802.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.480-4.530 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.