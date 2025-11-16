KBC Group NV Has $4.99 Million Stock Holdings in Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $FUTU

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Futu were worth $4,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Futu in the second quarter worth about $334,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Futu by 15.3% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Futu by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 430,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,172,000 after purchasing an additional 189,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Futu by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Futu from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Futu from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Zacks Research raised Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Futu from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Futu to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.43.

Futu Trading Down 7.7%

NASDAQ FUTU opened at $165.77 on Friday. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $70.60 and a 12 month high of $202.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.98. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.49.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

